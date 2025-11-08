Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.14 and last traded at GBX 0.15. 58,495,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 59,435,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16.
Rockfire Resources Trading Down 6.3%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.38.
Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Rockfire Resources Company Profile
Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.