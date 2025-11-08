Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.29 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sweetgreen updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. 20,769,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,859. The company has a market capitalization of $680.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. Sweetgreen has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $45.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $8.00 price target on Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Sweetgreen in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sweetgreen from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 11,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $105,960.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 322,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,368.29. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 90.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

