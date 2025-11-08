Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Posts Earnings Results

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $674.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.60 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 104.93% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Playtika updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Playtika Trading Up 2.2%

PLTK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Playtika from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Loop Capital set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PLTK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter worth $85,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 24.5% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Playtika by 143.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.