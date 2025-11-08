Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Posts Earnings Results

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $674.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.60 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 104.93% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Playtika updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
PLTK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. Playtika’s payout ratio is 166.67%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the second quarter worth $85,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 24.5% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Playtika by 143.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
