Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Up 15.4% – Still a Buy?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 923,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 308,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

