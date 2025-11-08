Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Down 14.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,510 to GBX 2,300. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals traded as low as GBX 1,522 and last traded at GBX 1,522. Approximately 166,325,172 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7,989% from the average daily volume of 2,056,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,360 target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,416.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mazen Darwazah bought 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,601 per share, for a total transaction of £5,043,150. Also, insider Laura Balan Balan purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £63,735. Insiders have acquired 332,500 shares of company stock worth $533,130,500 in the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,730.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,893.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

