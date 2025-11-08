LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 87.12% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%.

LNSR stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 164,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,785. LENSAR has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENSAR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LENSAR presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LENSAR by 584.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the second quarter worth $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LENSAR in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LENSAR by 11.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

