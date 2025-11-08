Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Releases Earnings Results

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Organogenesis had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.The firm had revenue of $150.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. Organogenesis updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Organogenesis Stock Up 44.7%

Shares of ORGO stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. 32,983,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,316. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $714.22 million, a PE ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organogenesis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Organogenesis by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

