CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Issues Earnings Results

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39, Zacks reports. CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 315,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,237. The stock has a market cap of $500.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.0%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered CION Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CION Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CION Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CION Investment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CION. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CION Investment by 15.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CION Investment

(Get Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.