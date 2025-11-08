Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.08 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.25 by ($4.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $376.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.96 million. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 29.78%.

Cable One Trading Down 1.4%

CABO stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.56. The stock had a trading volume of 253,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,391. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $740.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.35. Cable One has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $436.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Cable One by 4.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 16,600.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

