Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,809,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $51,384,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 481,980 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 841,164 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 693,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after buying an additional 336,286 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 52.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 174,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

