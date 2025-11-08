Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 5.2% Following Weak Earnings

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $89.42 and last traded at $90.25. 6,994,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 4,896,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.24.

The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $102.00 price objective on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,065,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,337,000 after acquiring an additional 71,283 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cameco by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 73,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Cameco by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

