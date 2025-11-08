Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $170.55 and last traded at $167.79. Approximately 12,112,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 20,916,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho set a $195.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $167.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

The firm has a market cap of $396.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.47 and its 200 day moving average is $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010,087 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,764,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,354,877,000 after acquiring an additional 140,579 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,460 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

