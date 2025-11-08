Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $332.80 and last traded at $341.71. Approximately 2,568,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,004,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.61.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,020. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Celestica by 42.5% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Celestica by 48.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

