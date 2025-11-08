Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Announces Earnings Results

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.67%.The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.70 million.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Price Performance

Shares of LOMA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,965. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.04. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 35.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 5.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 53.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 49,567 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

