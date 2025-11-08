Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.32 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.11%.Sylvamo’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS.

Sylvamo Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE SLVM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. 932,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,990. Sylvamo has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLVM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Sylvamo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sylvamo currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $56.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sylvamo by 22.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 837,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 88,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the second quarter valued at about $15,030,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

