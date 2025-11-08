Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32, reports. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.29 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Immunocore Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 334,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,066. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 0.78. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunocore news, insider David M. Berman sold 22,532 shares of Immunocore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $803,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 425.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 118,728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth $2,789,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 74,128 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

IMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Immunocore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

