Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $242.17 and last traded at $243.04. Approximately 44,805,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 45,316,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.17.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $638,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,422,828.08. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.