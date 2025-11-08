Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.08. Approximately 20,227,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 36,169,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Applied Digital from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 6.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.The business’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $803,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,080. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 37,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,367,734.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,786.23. The trade was a 23.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 823,035 shares of company stock valued at $18,930,179. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 124.9% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 51.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.