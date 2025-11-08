Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 12.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) traded down 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.41 and last traded at $49.61. 20,568,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 20,709,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Baird R W upgraded Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.76 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 874,588 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $41,988,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,057,889 shares in the company, valued at $98,799,250.89. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $70,026,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,875,000. The trade was a 36.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,406,361 shares of company stock worth $267,483,973 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.