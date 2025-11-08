Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Should You Buy?

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report) shares were up 23.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 1,661,996 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 413,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Up 12.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$97.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.70.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.