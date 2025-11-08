AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 493.42%.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

ABCL stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,491,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,421. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 28,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Leerink Partnrs cut AbCellera Biologics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

