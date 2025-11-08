Comparing Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) & Harrison Global (NASDAQ:BLMZ)

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) and Harrison Global (NASDAQ:BLMZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cineverse and Harrison Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cineverse alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineverse 1 0 1 0 2.00 Harrison Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Cineverse presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 247.49%. Given Cineverse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cineverse is more favorable than Harrison Global.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineverse $80.17 million 0.62 $3.60 million $0.08 32.38 Harrison Global $1.47 million 1.63 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cineverse and Harrison Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cineverse has higher revenue and earnings than Harrison Global.

Profitability

This table compares Cineverse and Harrison Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineverse 3.89% 9.98% 4.53% Harrison Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Cineverse shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Cineverse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cineverse has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harrison Global has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cineverse beats Harrison Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cineverse

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About Harrison Global

(Get Free Report)

BloomZ, Inc. is an audio producing and voice actor managing company. It offers audio production and voice acting educational services. It operates through audio production, VTuber management and voice actor workshop business lines. The Audio Production business provides audio production services for animations and video games. The VTuber Management business includes a virtual animated character with motion-capture technology. The Voice Actor Workshop business offers professional and practical voice acting educational services. The company was founded by Kazusa Esaki on October 17, 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.