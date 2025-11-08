Critical Review: OSR (OSRH) and Its Peers

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare OSR to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OSR and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OSR $104,735.00 -$2.41 million -0.59 OSR Competitors $41.50 million -$17.16 million 92.69

OSR’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than OSR. OSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

55.3% of OSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of OSR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OSR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSR 1 0 0 0 1.00 OSR Competitors 214 263 217 3 2.01

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 66.42%. Given OSR’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OSR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

OSR has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSR’s rivals have a beta of -0.09, meaning that their average stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OSR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSR N/A -12.19% -8.18% OSR Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

OSR rivals beat OSR on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

OSR Company Profile

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials. We focus on value creation through investments and collaborations with US and EU biotech companies, with the strategic goal of expansion into South Korea (specifically) and Asia (generally). OSR Holdings is headquartered in Paju, South Korea.

