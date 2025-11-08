Critical Contrast: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) & Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and ConocoPhillips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Berry alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry -12.42% 2.95% 1.37% ConocoPhillips 15.26% 14.60% 7.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Berry and ConocoPhillips, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 3 0 0 1.75 ConocoPhillips 1 5 18 0 2.71

Earnings and Valuation

Berry currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. ConocoPhillips has a consensus target price of $114.54, suggesting a potential upside of 31.94%. Given ConocoPhillips’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ConocoPhillips is more favorable than Berry.

This table compares Berry and ConocoPhillips”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $671.45 million 0.38 $19.25 million ($1.18) -2.78 ConocoPhillips $57.80 billion 1.88 $9.25 billion $7.45 11.65

ConocoPhillips has higher revenue and earnings than Berry. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConocoPhillips, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. ConocoPhillips pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Berry pays out -10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConocoPhillips pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Berry is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of ConocoPhillips shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Berry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of ConocoPhillips shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Berry has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConocoPhillips has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats Berry on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects. ConocoPhillips was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.