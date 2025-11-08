Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Commerce.com had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Commerce.com updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:CMRC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.62. 1,241,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Commerce.com has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $373.00 million, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.
In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 98,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $450,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 444,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,964.59. This trade represents a 18.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Commerce.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Commerce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Commerce.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
