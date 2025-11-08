Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Commerce.com had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Commerce.com updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CMRC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.62. 1,241,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. Commerce.com has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $373.00 million, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 98,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $450,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 444,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,964.59. This trade represents a 18.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerce.com stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Commerce.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMRC Free Report ) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Commerce.com worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Commerce.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Commerce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Commerce.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

