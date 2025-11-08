BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01, Zacks reports. BGSF had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million.

BGSF Stock Performance

BGSF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 173,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.21. BGSF has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised BGSF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BGSF in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BGSF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BGSF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BGSF stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.81% of BGSF worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.