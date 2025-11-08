Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Earnings Results

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 69.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $119.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 7.5%

PSEC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 4,162,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 19.7%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -40.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 925,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $2,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,067,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,102,669.76. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 370,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $1,002,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,501,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,062.30. This represents a 17.36% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,797,158 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,119. Insiders own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth $87,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 132.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 187.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 83,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 54,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

