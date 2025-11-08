Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.53 million. Certara had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Certara updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.450-0.470 EPS.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.67. 9,104,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,633. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 1.44. Certara has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Certara alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Certara from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Certara from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $559,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,850.68. This represents a 40.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 299,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 35,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 17.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 277,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 29.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.