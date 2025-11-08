Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Releases Earnings Results

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Studio City Ih had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

Studio City Ih Stock Down 5.7%

Studio City Ih stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 3,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,048. The company has a market capitalization of $809.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Studio City Ih has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Get Studio City Ih alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Studio City Ih Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City Ih Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City Ih and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.