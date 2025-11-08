Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 416,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 126,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Klondike Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.
About Klondike Gold
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
