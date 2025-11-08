InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 189,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 50,922 shares.The stock last traded at $4.87 and had previously closed at $3.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INNV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised InnovAge to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $717.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 1.96%.The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.64 million. InnovAge has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 365,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in InnovAge by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in InnovAge by 4.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after buying an additional 222,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

