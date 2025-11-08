GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,040,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the previous session’s volume of 251,147 shares.The stock last traded at $37.01 and had previously closed at $37.30.

GMO U.S. Quality ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41.

GMO U.S. Quality ETF Company Profile

The GMO U.S. Quality ETF (QLTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on equities of high-quality US companies. The funds investments may include companies of any market capitalization. QLTY was launched on Nov 13, 2023 and is issued by GMO.

