New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s What Happened

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 195,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 90,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.95.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

About New Age Metals

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

