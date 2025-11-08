IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. IREN had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 86.96%.The firm had revenue of $240.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IREN Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. 53,008,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,854,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. IREN has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of IREN to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete Research initiated coverage on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on IREN in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IREN news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of IREN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,478,628.48. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in IREN by 54.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IREN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IREN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of IREN by 30.0% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

