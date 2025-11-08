Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Announces Earnings Results

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 17.92%.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 5.6%

AVIFY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. 842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,373. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 292.0%. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.32%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.