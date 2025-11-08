Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIOGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of ($0.75) million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 144,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,633. Crescent Biopharma has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $256.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Crescent Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Crescent Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Crescent Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Crescent Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $1,629,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter worth $6,456,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $7,322,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Crescent Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $7,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

