InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Issues Earnings Results

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.47% and a negative net margin of 171.13%.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 135,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,730. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.29. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

