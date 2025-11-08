Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Down 14.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIKGet Free Report) were down 14.1% during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,510 to GBX 2,300. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals traded as low as GBX 1,522 and last traded at GBX 1,522. Approximately 166,325,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7,989% from the average daily volume of 2,056,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,771.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,360 price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,416.

In related news, insider Laura Balan Balan bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £63,735. Also, insider Mazen Darwazah bought 315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,601 per share, with a total value of £5,043,150. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 332,500 shares of company stock worth $533,130,500. Company insiders own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,730.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,893.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

