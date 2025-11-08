Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2025

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIMGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.51 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.28%.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:CIM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. 1,529,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,053. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $990.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.87. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $15.48.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 117.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 82.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CIM

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.