Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.51 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.28%.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:CIM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. 1,529,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,053. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $990.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.87. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $15.48.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 117.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 12.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 82.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

