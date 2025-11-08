Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research cut Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. 19,091,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,702,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,075,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,628,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,888,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,016,000 after buying an additional 2,489,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,452,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,515 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,087,000 after buying an additional 152,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,842,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,544,000 after purchasing an additional 343,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

