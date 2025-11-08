The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $212.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $38.55 on Friday, reaching $258.25. 7,650,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.05. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $264.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Expedia Group by 114.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

