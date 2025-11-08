Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PRVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $23.43. 1,382,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,019. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 180.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.89%.The firm had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2,852.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 2,115.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Privia Health Group by 48.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

