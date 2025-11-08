TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Price

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,652. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $292.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 443.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 143.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

