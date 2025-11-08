Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

RCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Avita Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Avita Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avita Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of RCEL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 260,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,836. Avita Medical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million. Avita Medical had a negative net margin of 67.07% and a negative return on equity of 632.62%. Avita Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avita Medical will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Mcnamara acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 86,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,469.50. This represents a 13.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $113,660 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Avita Medical by 1,099.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avita Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avita Medical in the first quarter valued at $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Avita Medical in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Avita Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

