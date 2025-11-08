Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDOG. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on Datadog from $149.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.89.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.24. 9,282,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,942. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $194.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.62.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $1,337,863.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,232.80. This trade represents a 40.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,682 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $10,273,579.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,417,376.20. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock valued at $207,339,763. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

