Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 and last traded at GBX 51, with a volume of 557292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 106 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 106.

The company has a market cap of £164.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Brickability Group Plc is a leading distributor and provider of specialist products and services to the UK construction industry. The business comprises four divisions: Bricks and Building Materials, Contracting, Distribution, and Strategic Importing. With an agile, de-centralised, capital-light business model, supported by a strong balance sheet, Brickability leverages the skills of its people company-wide to effectively service the complex and evolving needs of the construction industry.

Incorporated in 1985, the Group has grown organically through product diversification and geographic expansion, as well as through the acquisition of specialist businesses that support its long-term strategy for growth.

