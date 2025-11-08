Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 270 and last traded at GBX 316.97, with a volume of 13064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 303.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 326.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary Guidry acquired 1,015 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 417 per share, with a total value of £4,232.55. Insiders own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

