Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.59 and last traded at C$14.98, with a volume of 53484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.79.

The company has a market capitalization of C$277.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.97.

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.

