New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Up 20% – Time to Buy?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares rose 20% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 195,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 90,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.93 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 52.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

