TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 2,449,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 730% from the average session volume of 294,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price objective on TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$18.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.07.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

